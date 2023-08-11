Stephanie and Bill Harris perform "Under the Sea" on steel drums Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the Umatilla County Fair, Hermiston. The duo travels to many fairs and events throughout the year to perform.
Brian Clark, 48, owner of Sawtooth Signs, works on a custom sign Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the Umatilla County Fair, Hermiston. Although this is Clark's first time at the fair, he has been in making signs for 38 years.
Krista Kroiss/East Oregonian
Krista Kroiss/East Oregonian
The Ferris wheel turns Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the Umatilla County Fair in Hermiston. The fair continues through Aug. 12.
HERMISTON — Outside the thrill of carnival rides and rodeo, the Umatilla County Fair offers a variety of vendors and side performers to entertain attendees.
Brian Clark, owner of Sawtooth Signs, operates a booth at the fair. The 48-year-old Clark has been making signs since he was 10 for businesses, ranches, families and more.
“My uncle taught me when I was young,” Clark said, adding he would help his uncle’s wood carving business while growing up. “Now, I run my own business."
Named after the Sawtooth Mountain Range in his home state of Idaho, Clark travels across the Northwest for 10 months out of the year selling hand-carved wood for fair- and festivalgoers. He’s been running this fair circuit with his business for more than 20 years.
He is particular about the type of wood he uses. He prefers using 2-inch California redwood. Most signmakers, he said, use 3/4-inch redwood. But he said he likes the thicker, more heavy wood for weathering purposes.
Clark said signs usually take 15 to 20 minutes to make. Customers at the fair can place an order, wander the fair and pick up a completed sign on their way out, he said.
His carving season begins in May and ends in October, usually in Utah. From there, Clark heads to Las Vegas for a week and takes two months off.
In the shade of a tent covering picnic tables close to Clark’s booth, Bill and Stephanie Harris serenaded fairgoers with popular songs on steel drums. As the pair behind musicforfairs.com, the couple spends their year traveling to various county, state and renaissance fairs across the country to perform. Stephanie said there are 22 fairs on the list for this year.
While popular Disney songs such as “Under the Sea” are in their catalog, the duo said they play a wide variety of music catering to the occasion and time of year. They listed Bob Marley, renaissance music, holiday songs and more as part of their repertoire.
“We try to hit about every category because we play a lot of fairs and you want to capture your large audience, not just a specific one," Stephanie said.
The duo plays more than steel drums as well, with a variety of percussion and woodwind instruments between them. At renaissance fairs, Stephanie said she plays “ancient woodwind” instruments. The shawm, predecessor of the oboe, is one example.
They said the the most enjoyable part of fair performing is brightening people’s day.
“People walking by, you see them not so happy,” Stephanie said. “And they walked by and all of a sudden they’re dancing and smiling. That’s special.”
Reporter SukHjot Sal of The Bulletin contributed to this article.
