SALEM — High school students across are invited to let their creativity flow for a good cause: increasing awareness about workplace safety for young workers.
Organized by the Oregon Young Employee Safety Coalition, the top three entries in each of the two media categories will receive cash prizes ranging from $300 to $500. In each category, the first-place winner’s school, club, or organization will receive a matching award. The categories include “hit by or pushed against an object” and “slips, trips, or falls on walking surfaces.”
Some participants may dream up a bold, splashy graphic design to get their message across. Others may grab a smartphone or camera and craft a video that leans on humor or documentary-style seriousness to captivate their audience. Participants are encouraged to tap their imaginations and inspire young workers to think twice about their personal health and safety at work.
The deadline is Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, by 5 p.m. For more information, For more information about the entry form and rules, contest expectations, and resources — including graphic design examples and 2020 finalist videos — visit www.youngemployeesafety.org.
