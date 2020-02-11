HERMISTON — Rather than merely rolling the dice, people are encouraged to learn safe gambling tips and recognize signs that may indicate a problem.
As part of its “Lunch and Learn” series, Good Shepherd Medical Center will present Problem Gambling Prevention. The free event is Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. in Conference Room 2 at the hospital, 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston. While the session and meal are free, registration is required.
For more information or to register, contact 541-667-3509 or healthinfo@gshealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.