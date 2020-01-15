JOSEPH — An enrolled citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma will teach a Plateau-style beading workshop in Joseph.
Roger Amerman, who has developed strong associations and ties with Umatilla, Yakama and the Nez Perce communities, also is a former park ranger with the U.S. National Park Service (Whitman Mission National Historic Site, Walla Walla), and a highly accomplished artist. His work has been featured throughout the United States, including the Smithsonian Institution, Museum of the American Indian, in Washington, D.C.
The three-day workshop is Friday, Feb. 7 from 6-9 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. It will be held at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. It is limited to eight students. The cost is $100 per person, plus a materials fee of approximately $25.
Workshop participants will learn the basics of beading, as well as a two-needle process. The particular method of bead stitching in the course is referred to as “contour” and “lane” bead stitching. Students will examine color use, color contrast, bead edging solutions and beading texture strategies. The final product of the session will be a beaded neck bag that incorporates each participant’s style.
For more information or to register, contact 541-432-0505 or rich.wanschneider@gmail.com.
