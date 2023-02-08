Josiah Barron, Umatilla Chamber of Commerce director, searches his cellphone for photos from Fish'n the Brave on Nov. 12, 2022. Bill Peal will lead a cellphone photography workshop Saturday, Feb. 1, 2023, at the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
PENDLETON — As technology continues to improve, so does the ability to take good photos with smartphones.
Photography instructor Bill Peal will provide tips at a workshop to assist people in capturing quality shots with their cellphone cameras. The session is Saturday, Feb. 11, 1-4 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Participants will learn about composition and techniques to improve their skill level. No prior experience is necessary.
The cost is $45 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Participants need to bring their own cellphones. To register, visit bit.ly/3Yzm0U5, stop by the arts center or call 541-278-9201.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
