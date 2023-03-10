PENDLETON — An interactive workshop highlighting the value and benefits of developing a creative and cultural district in downtown Pendleton is open to the public.
Presented by Liora Sponko, senior program manager for the Oregon Arts Commission and Oregon Cultural Trust, the event is Monday, March 13, 2-4 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Local community leaders, artists, cultural leaders, tourism partners and representatives from area chambers of commerce are encouraged to attend. There is no fee to attend.
Sponko will discuss the concept, including how such districts can reflect a “community’s unique cultural heritage through its built environment and history, showcasing the region’s artists and cultural traditions.”
Arts and culture, Sponko said, are more than just a “nicety.” They are an essential economic driver that produces millions of dollars and thousands of jobs while increasing tourism, and improving health and well-being.
A creative and cultural district, she said, is a mixed use area of a community that features a high concentration of arts and cultural facilities and events that serve as an anchor to attract both residents and visitors. Showcasing the region’s artists and cultural traditions, the distinct is created to reflect a community’s unique cultural heritage.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
