LA GRANDE — An upcoming full-day workshop in La Grande will provide information about maintaining and restoring historic buildings.
The city of La Grande and La Grande Landmarks Commission is hosting the Northeast Oregon Preservation Workshop: Materials, Methods and Marketing for Historic Downtowns. The event is Friday, March 6 beginning at 8 a.m. at Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande. The cost is $10 and includes lunch. Also, continuing education credits are available for an additional fee for contractors and real estate brokers.
Topics addressed will include preservation construction techniques, tools, and materials, wood window restoration, masonry repair, historic tax credits, marketing commercial and residential historic real estate, and energy efficiency and incentives. Also, a happy hour event will include a question and answer session featuring the historic Haskell Building in Baker City, which recently received a $200,000 grant from Oregon Main Street.
For more information, visit www.visitunioncounty.org. For questions, contact 541-963-3333 or lgplanning@cityoflagrande.org.
