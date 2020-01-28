PENDLETON — Critical tools and resources that farmers, ranchers, foresters and family members need to ensure Oregon’s working lands continue will be discussed in an upcoming workshop.
Sessions will be available for new and beginning farmers and ranchers, and those looking to expand. Participants will learn about business planning, accessing financing and land, leasing, and ag real estate. The workshop aims to help beginning and retiring farmers and ranchers meet each other.
“Changing Hands: A Workshop on Farm Succession Planning and Access to Land” is Thursday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. The cost is $20, or $10 for current agriculture students. The fee includes lunch.
Among the topics of discussion include how farmers, ranchers, and foresters can effectively pass their farm on to the next generation, and what beginning farmers and ranchers can do to access affordable land.
The session is co-sponsored by the BMCC by Small Business Development Center and Rogue Farm Corps. The nonprofit organization exists to train the next generation of farmers and ranchers through hands-on educational programs and the preservation of farmland.
For more information or to register, visit at www.roguefarmcorps.org/planning. For questions, contact Nella Mae Parks, nellamae@roguefarmcorps.org or 541-910-4098.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.