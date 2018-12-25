SALEM — Beginning Jan. 1, qualifying Oregon veterans can apply for the new Oregon Wounded Warrior parking placard from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Those eligible must qualify for a disabled parking permit and have a service-connected disability that is VA-rated at 50 percent or greater. The Oregon Wounded Warrior parking placard exempts the driver from paying fees in public parking areas with metered parking. It also enables veterans to park in time-limited spaces for longer than the posted limit — except in zones that are designated 30 minutes or less.
There is no fee for the placard. Its expiration coincides with the veteran’s driver’s license or identification card. Qualified veterans who already have a disabled parking placard need to complete Form 735-265 and submit it with a copy of their benefit summary letter. Those not currently possessing a handicap placard must have their doctor sign the form.
For more information, contact 503-945-5000, stop by local DMV offices or visit www.oregondmv.com
