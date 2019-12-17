SALEM — The 2019–20 Oregon Blue Book came out earlier this year.
The state’s official almanac and fact book, the new edition of the Oregon Blue Book could make a great holiday gift for someone on your gift list. The paperback book costs $18 and is available at bookstores across the state, at the Oregon State Capital and https://secure.sos.state.or.us/prs/shopBlueBook.do
Since 1911, the Oregon Blue Book has been providing readers with important and fascinating facts about Oregon. Each edition of the book has a different theme, highlighting Oregon as a unique and fascinating place to live or visit. The 2019–20 edition spotlights Oregon’s local festivals and community celebrations, celebrating a wide variety of uniquely Oregon themes, from Portland’s roses to McMinnville’s UFOs.
This edition of the Blue Book was printed as a limited edition, with less than 1,000 still available for sale. For questions or to order by phone with a credit card, call 503-986-2204.
