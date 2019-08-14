PENDLETON — Steve Yates, CEO of DC International Advisory, and a frequent Fox News commentator, is the special speaker at the Oregon Republican Party Dinner.
The GOP party fundraising event is Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. Tickets are $50 per person or $250 for VIP, which includes a 5:30 p.m. reception and photo opportunities with Yates.
For tickets, visit www.oregon.gop/steve-yates-2019 or call 503-595-8881. For questions, contact Tracy Honl@oregon.gop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.