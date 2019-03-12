MISSION — The community is invited to a Veterans Town Hall meeting.
Both veterans and members of the public are encouraged to attend. The free event is Monday from 3:30-5 p.m. at Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center, 46314 Timine Way, Mission.
Representatives from the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center will be on hand to provide information. For questions, contact Linda Wondra at 509-525-5200, linda.wondra@va.gov or visit www.wallawalla.va.gov.
