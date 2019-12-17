MISSION — A training session has been scheduled for volunteers who want to help with the warming station in Mission.
The session is Wednesday from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center, 46314 Timine Way, Mission. People are encouraged to come with questions and prepare to sign up as a volunteer. Coffee and donuts will be served.
The 14-bed warming station at 73282 July Grounds Lane, Mission, will open when the temperature drops below 35 degrees. Several different rooms will provide overnight accommodations for men and women in separate quarters.
For more information, call 541-966-9830 or search Facebook.
