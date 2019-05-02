PENDLETON — A portion of sales at The Yogurt Shoppe will be donated to support kids involved in WyldLife to attend summer camp.
The public is invited to enjoy tasty treats while helping support local youths. The fundraiser is Thursday, May 9 from 4-8 p.m. at 1803 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton.
WyldLife is the middle school program of Young Life. Karen Weber said middle school is a time "when kids make important decisions about who they are and what they believe."
"In WyldLife, we love middle school kids,” she said. “They are full of life and yet experiencing profound emotional and physical changes.”
For more information, contact 541-240-1636 or theyogurtshoppe@hotmail.com.
