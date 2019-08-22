HERMISTON — Eastern Oregon Mission, the parent organization of Agape House and Martha’s House, reminds people that they can provide support through the Amazon Smile Foundation.
While doing online shopping at Amazon, people are encouraged to go through https://smile.amazon.com. Customers will find the same products, prices and shopping features as the regular Amazon shopping site. The added benefit is the Amazon Smile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the purchase price of eligible purchases to the nonprofit chosen. When logged into smile.amazon.com, be sure to select “Eastern Oregon Mission” before you begin shopping.
Eastern Oregon Mission provides services and support to individuals and families in need through Agape House and Martha’s House. For more information, to learn how you can help or to make donations, call 541-567-8774.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.