NEW ORLEANS, La. — A casting call for a road trip movie that will film in Central Oregon in the summer of 2021 is seeking teens and young adults ages 18-25 of all backgrounds, ethnicities and walks of life to be a part of the movie. Individuals, groups of friends, siblings and couples are encouraged to audition, and no acting experience is necessary.
The as-yet untitled move, directed by Bill and Turner Ross, will follow four teenager friends as they set off on an unforgettable adventure across the Pacific Northwest to chase down their own version of the American Dream. The Ross Bros. filmmaking style is a hybrid of fiction and non-fiction, and the production company is seeking people who connect with the story to play themselves. Daredevils, fearless outcasts, misfits and strong personalities are encouraged to audition.
Auditions will be scheduled through April and May 2021, and the project will film for approximately 8 weeks over June and July 2021. All roles will be paid, and all travel costs will be covered by the production.
To apply for an audition, submit your name, age, hometown and a photo or selfie to www.cargobuhl.com/submit, or text to Jesy at 504-233-0016.
For more information, call Jesy or email cargobuhlcasting@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.