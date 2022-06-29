Pilot Harper Jones helps Jordan Turner sit next to his sister, Abbigail Turner, in a Cessna 182 Skylane on Saturday, June 25, 2022, during the Young Eagles event at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport, Pendleton.
Harper Jones, a member of Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 219, speaks to children and their parents Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport, Pendleton, before taking the children on a 20 minute flight over Pendleton during the Young Eagles event.
An unidentified volunteer and pilot Joe Shurtz help a young girl with her headset before their flight Saturday, June 25, 2022, in his Cherokee PA28 aircraft at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport, Pendleton.
PENDLETON — David Miller, president of Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 219, Pendleton, got hooked on aviation after going up for a flight years ago at a Young Eagles event while on a road trip with his family. He said he did not pursue getting his pilot license until later in life but that was where it all started.
Now as president of the local flying club he puts a large emphasis on participating in Young Eagles events. Chapter 219 has hosted the annual Young Eagles event at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport, Pendleton, for quite some time now. Miller labeled this year’s event a success.
“It went really well. 118 kids flew that were registered and four walk-ins so a 122 kids total. Doubled our numbers from last year. We told the airport management we wanted to go bigger and better this year,” Miller said.
The EEA started Young Eagle events as a way to get children ages 8-17 interested in the world of aviation by taking them up for free flights. Each child who participates also receives a pamphlet with a code to access free online ground schooling and a log book they can use to log hours to work toward getting their private pilot’s license. They can even log their flight time from the Young Eagles event itself.
“How many kids we fly is dependent on how many pilots volunteer,” Miller explained, stating this year nine pilots volunteered their time and aircraft. The pilots also provide the fuel for the aircraft, which means the club doesn’t have to put too much money into hosting the event.
Miller said they brought in a lot of people and overall it was “very positive.”
They plan to host the event again next year around the same time.
