Halle Pedersen, Pendleton Young Life Director Chris Thatcher and Madelyn Leiuallen enjoy the feeling of free falling on the big swing in an updated photo at Washington Family Ranch in Wasco County. Pendleton Young Life is hosting a fundraising banquet April 16, 2023, at Electric Sundown, Pendleton.
Chas Corbett and Luke Bensching take a spin on the raceway in this undated photo during a Pendleton Young Life trip to Washington Family Ranch in Wasco County. The local nonprofit faith-based organization is hosting a fundraising banquet April 16, 2023, at Electric Sundown, Pendleton.
Halle Pedersen, Pendleton Young Life Director Chris Thatcher and Madelyn Leiuallen enjoy the feeling of free falling on the big swing in an updated photo at Washington Family Ranch in Wasco County. Pendleton Young Life is hosting a fundraising banquet April 16, 2023, at Electric Sundown, Pendleton.
Chris Thatcher/Pendleton Young Life
Chas Corbett and Luke Bensching take a spin on the raceway in this undated photo during a Pendleton Young Life trip to Washington Family Ranch in Wasco County. The local nonprofit faith-based organization is hosting a fundraising banquet April 16, 2023, at Electric Sundown, Pendleton.
PENDLETON — For an evening of food, fundraising and friends, be sure to make plans for the Pendleton Young Life banquet event. People are encouraged to attend and learn how they can support the faith-based outreach ministry in Pendleton.
It features dinner and a chance to bid on silent auction items, including a weekend getaway at Land’s Inn Cabins near Kimberly and a Date Night Package, which provides dinner out for two each month for a year. An alcohol-free event, the banquet is April 16, 5:30 p.m. at Electric Sundown, 14 S.E. Third St. Tickets are $35 each or a table of eight for $250.
Since 2013, the organization has hosted hundreds of weekly Wyldlife and Young Life clubs and taken dozens of summer camp trips. It serves both middle school and high school students. The staff and volunteers reach out to youths through fun, adventure and friendship — opening the door to share about God’s love for them.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.