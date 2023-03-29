PENDLETON — For an evening of food, fundraising and friends, be sure to make plans for the Pendleton Young Life banquet event. People are encouraged to attend and learn how they can support the faith-based outreach ministry in Pendleton.

It features dinner and a chance to bid on silent auction items, including a weekend getaway at Land’s Inn Cabins near Kimberly and a Date Night Package, which provides dinner out for two each month for a year. An alcohol-free event, the banquet is April 16, 5:30 p.m. at Electric Sundown, 14 S.E. Third St. Tickets are $35 each or a table of eight for $250.

