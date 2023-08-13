Karsen Davis, 17, of Admas, stands Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, with her sheep, Jasper, at the Youth Livestock Auction at the Umatilla County Fair, Hermiston. Jasper sold to Oregon Trail Veterinary Clinic for $15.50 per pound.
Katie Hennings, 14, of Hermiston, stands Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, with her goat, Zeus, at the Youth Livestock Auction at the Umatilla County Fair, Hermiston. Zeus, at 29 pounds, sold to Banner Bank for $28 per pound.
Krista Kroiss/East Oregonian
HERMISTON — Local members of 4-H and FFA clubs and their animals took the spotlight Saturday, Aug. 12, for the final big event of the Umatilla County Fair — the Youth Livestock Auction.
In a barn at the Umatilla County Fair, children involved in 4-H and FFA shows and sold sheep, goats, cows and more.
Karsen Davis, a 17-year-old from Adams and member of the FFA Pendleton chapter, showed her 129 pound Dorset sheep, Jasper. Oregon Trail Veterinary Clinic was the top bidder for Jasper at $15.50 per pound.
Inspired by her family and older cousin, Davis said she has been showing lambs for eight years. While she received help when she was younger, Davis said she now does most of the work to raise and train lambs herself.
"My whole family is in the ranching community," Davis said, adding her big cousin was passionate about showing lambs and successful at it.
"I wanted to be just like her," she said.
Davis said she always has shown at the fair, although she showed once at the Pendleton Junior Livestock Show. She said the FFA is her whole world, and she participates in everything she can at school.
With one year left at Pendleton High School, Davis said she hopes to explore her options in the agriculture world. She plans to attend Blue Mountain Community College after high school, later going to a bigger university, such as Oregon State University.
Although she doesn't know exactly what she wants for her career yet, Davis said she is particularly interested in animal science.
"I'm hoping that I can use all my knowledge that I've gained throughout all these years," she said, "and be able to use it as a career and go to college for it"
Among the participants showing goats was Katie Hennings, a 14-year-old from Hermiston. Hennings sold her 82 pound goat, Zeus, for $28 per pound.
Hennings is a member of the Ranch Jam 4-H club, where she is focused on livestock, as well as the Target Teasers 4-H club, where she is focused on archery. She said she first came in to 4-H five years ago to participate in shooting events with pistol and archery.
This is Henning's third year showing at the Umatilla County Fair, and Zeus is the second goat Hennings has shown. Before goats, she showed chickens.
For her future, Hennings said she hopes to join the FFA at Hermiston High School next year. Beyond high school she wants to pursue a degree in some type of agriculture, then return home to work as an extension agent for the local 4-H program.
Hennings said she wants people to know the amount of work and dedication that goes in to showing livestock at fairs.
"That kid spent an hour or two hours a day out there with their goat, now they're bringing it here to show off their hard work," Hennings said. "There's more behind it, there's the kid behind it."
