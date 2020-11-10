HERMISTON — The Game Changer Youth Conference for students ages 10-21 has moved to New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395, beginning Friday, Nov. 13. It is now also free to attend, and no registration is required.
Sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and featuring John Kopta of the Power Team and rap artist George Moss, the conference aims to raise awareness and promote student success by providing strategies to win with academics and athletics.
Four sessions are offered: Friday, Nov. 13 from 6-7:15 p.m. or 7:45-9:15 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to noon; Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m.; and Saturday from 6-7:15 p.m. or 7:45-9 p.m. All those attending must wear a face covering at all times and socially distance. Each session is limited to 100 participants.
A 3-on-3 basketball tournament is available as part of the conference, and will be played at Eastside basketball courts, 582 E. Main St., on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. Those interested in competing must have a team put together and attend either Friday night session to sign up.
For more information, call Rod Bragato at 541-720-8104.
