Oregon East Symphony's preparatory orchestras — the OES Youth Orchestra and Preludes Orchestra — will help usher in the season with a pair of back-to-back joint concerts.
The first performance of “Spring Serenade" is Thursday, May 9 at 7 p.m. at the Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The second is Friday, May 10 at 5 p.m. on Main Street in Pendleton — it’s being held in conjunction with Pendleton Farmers’ Market. Both concerts are free.
Under the direction of Melinda Tovey, the beginner level Preludes Orchestra will perform "Dance Scenario" by Elliot A. Del Borgo and the traditional Chinese Guangxi folk song, "Lijiang River Landscape" arranged by Albert Wang.
Tovey is a section violinist with the Oregon East Symphony, a teacher in the Symphony Strings after school program and operates a private violin instruction studio in Pendleton and Hermiston.
The intermediate level OES Youth Orchestra — formerly known as The A Sharp Players — will perform Tchaikovsky's "Serenade for Strings," the first movement of Elgar's "Serenade for String Orchestra" and "Three Slavonic Dances" by Dvorak. The ensemble is under the direction of Zach Banks, OES Strings instructor and principal cellist.
Banks also teaches in the Symphony Strings program, coaches Raising the Bar and Youth Chamber Collective activities, directs the Summer Strings Music Camp, conducts the Grande Ronde Symphony Orchestra and operates a private cello instruction studio in Pendleton.
Featuring both ensembles, each concert will conclude with a performance of George Fredric Handel's "Hornpipe in D.” The concerts are possible in part due to contributions from the Umatilla County Cultural Coalition, Pendleton Rotary Club, OES board member Bill Dochnahl, Pendleton Music Company and Gordon's Electric.
Both orchestras are part of Oregon East Symphony's "Playing For Keeps" project, a classical music education program for rural youths in northeastern Oregon. For more information, visit www.oregoneastsymphony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.