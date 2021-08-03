HERMISTON — The Umatilla Electric Cooperative recently announced winners of its UEC Youth Entrepreneur Contest.
All of the winners are Hermiston High School students.The first place prize of $1,000 was awarded to Revved LLC, submitted by Alexander Echeverria Garcia.
He envisions REVVED as a successful producer of high-quality electric boards. Garcia’s mission is to help customers avoid traffic by providing them with an alternative mode of transportation. After beginning operations, REVVED will sell the electric boards on e-commerce websites.
Elizabeth Doherty received the second place prize of $500 for her business, Red Stag Ag. Consulting LLC. She intends to increase the efficiency of farming practices in Eastern Oregon. The consulting company will offer individualized packages to help increase the success of farmers in the region.
The $200 third place prize went to Precision Enterprises Inc., which was submitted by Paige Bolen. Over the past few years, Bolen has been successful in operating her livestock business, which offers high-quality breeding animals and mouthwatering meat to local consumers. In the future, she plans to expand Precision Enterprises by using various forms of marketing and networking tools.
The contest, which ran from May 17 to June 17, was open to all incoming high school students. The contest served as an opportunity for high school students to enhance their business and entrepreneurship experience by creating a realistic and sustainable business plan.
Doherty expressed appreciation to UEC for their generosity and encouraging young people to become entrepreneurs.
“Red Stag Ag. Consulting LLC has been circulating my brain for a while, and the UEC Youth Entrepreneur Contest helped me organize my thoughts into an actual business plan,” she said.
For questions about the resource center, contact 541-289-3000 or uecbrc@gmail.com.
