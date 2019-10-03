LA GRANDE — A night of fun and laughter will serve as a fundraiser to help build a youth center in Union County.
Eastern Oregon Youth for Christ is hosting comedian Bob Stromberg. The event is Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. in the La Grande High School auditorium, 708 K Ave. Early bird ticket prices are $15. After Oct. 15, the cost increases to $20.
With more than 30 years of yucking it up on stage, Stromberg’s family-friendly “Comedy with Character” show is described as “hilarious, clean comedy.” His act features a blend of stand-up comedy, stories and shtick. Stromberg presents physical comedy, audience participation and even hand shadows, which the London Metro described as “stunning.”
A faith-based outreach program for young people in the community, Youth for Christ’s mission is to share about Christ’s love, offer peer group activities and connect youths with caring adults. They offer everything from after-school programs, teen lunches and tutoring to counseling, games and activities. Eastern Oregon YFC has been serving Union County since 1988. The J House Youth Center will provide an opportunity for even greater outreach in the community.
For more information or to buy tickets to the comedy show, visit www.eoyfc.org/events/comedycafe. For questions about Youth for Christ, call 541-910-5159.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.