From left, Novalee Campbell, CiCi Stefani, Khira Kreitzer, Caydance Kreitzer, Phegley Padberg, Gage Heideman and Miley Strzelewicz, pose for a photo Aug. 18, 2023, during hog showmanship at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, Heppner.
Ione FFA member Liam Heideman is all smiles before the Morrow County Youth Livestock Auction Aug. 19, 2023, during the Morrow County Fair, Heppner. The auction brought in a total of $791,000 for the young livestock producers.
Erin Heideman/Contributed Photo
From left, Carter Eynetich, Avree Lathrop and Miley Strzelewicz participate in hog showmanship Aug. 18, 2023, during the Morrow County Fair, Heppner.
Memory Lane Photography/Contributed Photo
Ione FFA and Ione Community 4-H Club members settle onto their float Aug. 19, 2023, in preparation for the start of the Morrow County Fair and Rodeo Parade in Heppner.
Erin Heideman/Contributed Photo
MORROW COUNTY — The Morrow County Youth Livestock Auction, held Aug. 19, at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, brought in $791,000.
According to a press release from Erin Heideman, an FFA leader, the Morrow County Livestock Growers Association was thrilled with the amount of support for the young livestock producers.
This year’s auction, Heideman said, surpassed all expectations. The sale figures, she said, are a reflection of the hard work of Morrow County youths involved in agriculture.
In addition, a grant from Willow Creek Valley Economic Development with assistance from the MCLG, Morrow County Grain Growers, and Behlen Manufacturing — with facilitation by 4-H leaders Jennifer Wilson and Kaycee Lathrop — allowed for the purchase of new hog, sheep and goat pens for the fairground facilities.
“The success of this year’s auction is a testament to the incredible talent and dedication of our youth livestock producers and the unwavering support of our community,” Mark Rietmann, MCLG treasurer, said. “We are deeply grateful to all who contributed, and we look forward to continuing our mission of empowering the next generation of agricultural leaders.”
The livestock growers also expressed appreciation to the Bank of Eastern Oregon and especially Christy Correa for taking care of buyer invoices and distributing money to the youths. They also applauded the efforts of volunteer veterinarians who helped during weigh-ins, including Dr. Shana Sallee, Hermiston Veterinary Clinic, Dr. Cari Wade, Wade Veterinary Clinic in Condon and Dr. Ryan Wedam, Threemile Canyon Farms.
The contributions of many, Heideman said, assists in building a brighter future for agriculture in Morrow County.
