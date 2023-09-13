MORROW COUNTY — The Morrow County Youth Livestock Auction, held Aug. 19, at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, brought in $791,000.

According to a press release from Erin Heideman, an FFA leader, the Morrow County Livestock Growers Association was thrilled with the amount of support for the young livestock producers.

