HERMISTON — For a chance to get your car all shiny clean while supporting the Fusion Student Ministry, a car wash will be held in Hermiston.
The event is Saturday, June 26, from noon to 4 p.m. at Les Schwab Tire Center, 830 N. First St., Hermiston. The service is provided by donation.
Fusion Youth Ministry is affiliated with Living Faith Church in Hermiston. The interactive youth program offers a place where teens can belong, have fun, play games, listen to good music and learn more about God. For more information, call 567-4486 or search www.facebook.com/Fusion.winacity.
