HERMISTON — A journey in youth ministry recently brought a Chicago-area man to Hermiston Church of the Nazarene.
Michael Castello and his wife, Claudia, moved to town in September. The worship and student ministries pastor is gearing up to provide a fun and safe New Year’s Eve for area youths.
The New Year’s Lock-In is Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the church, 1520 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Youths in sixth grade through high school are invited to attend. The cost is $10.
“We want to give students a positive alternative to going to a party or place where they can spend time with other like-minded kids who are looking for a good time but not looking to drink,” Castello said. “It’s just an opportunity to hang out and have some fun, and be in a safe environment on New Year’s Eve.”
The evening, Castello said, features Nerf gun wars, several variations of dodgeball, food and loads of fun. The event is open to all teens in the community. In addition, Castello said about a dozen adult volunteers will be on hand.
The youth program at the Nazarene church is called Elevate Student Ministry. Castello said the moniker reflects the geographical location of not being far from the mountains, but more importantly an urging for youths to share their faith with their peers and families.
The overall theme, Castello said, comes from Luke 15:1-10, which shares through parables about loss and redemption. He said it’s important for believers of all ages to take opportunities presented to them to share about Jesus.
For Castello, his relationship with Christ blossomed as a 16-year-old. Attending a fall retreat, Castello said, “God grabbed ahold of me — that was 2000 and I have not looked back since.”
Just out of college in 2007, Castello was serving as a volunteer youth leader. As he was driving to the church one day, the song “All to You” by Lincoln Brewster was playing. Feeling a need for silence, Castello turned the radio off and heard a voice in his head urging him to enter the ministry full time.
As he continued driving, Castello found himself arguing with God about not being qualified. However, by the time he arrived at the church, God had already intervened. Castello’s mentor, Adam Lewis, told him while praying he felt led to ask Castello when he was going to pursue his minister’s license. Castello said that was the first of many affirmations along the way that led him into the ministry.
Castello has been in the ministry for 10 years — serving in Illinois, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Indiana, Oklahoma and now Oregon.
“I can’t imagine doing anything else,” he said.
Elevate Student Ministry meets Sundays from 5-7 p.m. It features a time of games, life groups, prayer and lessons. In addition, the ministry also includes camps, retreats, conferences and mission trips.
For more information about the youth ministry or the New Year’s Eve event, contact Castello at 541-567-3677, michael.hermnaz@gmail.com or visit www.hermistonnazarene.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.