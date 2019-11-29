TOLLGATE — The Tollgate Trail Finders will sponsor a Youth Snowmobile Safety Class on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tollgate Trail Finders clubhouse, 62369 Highway 204, mile post 18.8, next to the Alpine Outpost. Lunch and beverages will be provided.
The class is designed for ages 8-16. All persons operating a snowmobile on public property and trails open to the public are required to possess a valid motor vehicle operator’s license or a snowmobile operator permit. The snowmobile operator permit will be issued upon successful completion of this class.
This class is free with current Tollgate Trail Finders ($50) or Oregon State Snowmobile Association ($35) membership. Memberships will be available morning of the class at the TTF clubhouse.
To register, contact Brandon Christensen, Tollgate Trail Finders president, at brandon@christensenusa.com or call 509-830-3706 with the class attendee’s name, address, phone number, date of birth and email address. For more information about the class, contact instructor Andy Millar at 541-377-9735.
Attendees must dress for outdoor snow weather, as they will be expected to operate a snowmobile for a practical exam.
Tollgate Trailfinders Snowmobile Club (TTF) is an all-volunteer organization that maintains hundreds of miles of groomed snowmobile trails on private and public land. The TTF works with private landowners as well as the U.S. Forest Service to ensure access for winter recreation in the Tollgate Area of the Blue Mountains.
The TTF has activities throughout the year and welcomes owners of snowmobiles, snow bikes, tracked side-by-sides and tracked ATVS. To become a member, or for more information, visit www.tollgatetrailfinders.org or like Tollgate Trailfinders on Facebook.
