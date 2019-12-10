HERMISTON — Get ready to get an extra dose of holiday spirit from the Hermiston Community Theater.
Presented by area youths through Hermiston Parks & Recreation, the program includes the Kids’ Christmas Choir and youth theater. The performances feature “A Christmas Carol” and “How Santa Got His Tree.”
The shows are Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. All performances are at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Tickets are $7 for adults or $5 for students — discounts are available for all three performances.
For more information or to inquire about tickets, call 541-667-5018 or visit www.hermiston.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.