SALEM — High school students across the state are encouraged to get creative for the annual “Speak up. Work safe.” video contest.
Presented by O (yes) — Oregon young employee safety — the competition aims to increase awareness about workplace safety for young workers. In addition, the top three entries will take home cash prizes ranging from $300 to $500, and students will earn a matching amount for their school.
Entries must be no longer than 90 seconds and need to focus on inspiring young workers to do at least one thing differently to stay safe on the job. Whether singing, dancing, using humor or presenting a documentary-style serious approach, participants are encouraged to tap their imaginations while emphasizing ways to protect themselves and their co-workers from getting hurt on the job.
The deadline for submissions is Friday, Feb. 7. Videos can be submitted online or mailed. For contest information,visit https://youngemployeesafety.org/contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.