HERMISTON — A special Kid’s Holiday Chorus will include opportunities to participate in the holiday season in song and on stage in Hermiston.
As part of the Hermiston Community Theater program, students in kindergarten through 12th grade will practice stage presence and voice projection. The sessions will include singing Christmas carols to support the upcoming production of “A Christmas Carol.”
The chorus program runs Mondays and Wednesdays (Nov. 18-Dec. 14) from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. The performance dates are Dec. 6 (6 p.m.), Dec. 13 (6 p.m.) and 14 (2 p.m. & 6 p.m.).
The registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 15. The cost is $25 for those who reside in Hermiston and $30 for nonresidents. For additional information, stop by the community center, visit www.hermiston.or.us/parksrec_recreation or call 541-667-5018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.