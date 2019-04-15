The upcoming performance of the Inland Northwest Orchestra will feature several Young Artists Competition winners, including a Hermiston High School senior.
Bassoonist Kyle Ketchersid tied as a winner in the Senior Division during the March 11 contest, which was held by the Inland Northwest Musicians in Hermiston. He performed the first movement of Carl Maria von Weber’s “Concerto in F Major,” which is featured in the upcoming concert.
Under the direction of R. Lee Friese, the free performance is Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Hermiston High School auditorium, 600 S. First St.
Other featured contest winners include Sana Schiffern, a fifth grade piano player from Kennewick, and violinist Anastasia Crosier, who is a freshman at Hanford High School.
In addition to studying bassoon for six years — currently with instructor Adella Hammerstrom — Ketchersid plays alto and baritone saxophone. He also won his division during the 2018 Young Artists Competition, playing alto saxophone.
At Hermiston High School, Ketchersid plays in the wind ensemble and jazz band, has performed in the orchestra pit during school musicals and took the stage after landing the lead role in the winter 2018 production of “Seussical the Musical.”
In addition, Ketchersid served as drum major for the marching band. He also plays in several community music ensembles. Ketchersid hopes to pursue a career as a music teacher.
This past winter, Ketchersid earned his Eagle Scout rank through the Boy Scouts of America. In his spare time, he enjoys playing Magic the Gathering, and Dungeons and Dragons.
The concert program also includes “Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in D Major” by Joseph Haydn, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Violin Concerto In D Major, Op. 35” and “Pavane, Op. 50” by Gabriel Faure.
The orchestra is an ensemble of the Inland Northwest Musicians, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary season. The organization is committed to providing live musical performances to rural audiences.
Although there’s no charge for concerts, they greatly appreciate donations.
For more information, contact 541-289-4696, inwm@machmedia.net or visit www.inlandnorthwestmusicians.com.
