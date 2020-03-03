PENDLETON — The upcoming Eastern Oregon Forum provides a voice to the younger generation as they present “Climate Change from our Youths’ Perspective.”
The panel features Hunter Houck, Ashlynn Madril and Ivan Salgado. Houck, an eighth-grader at Heppner Jr./Sr. High School, is dedicated to educating the public about climate change in an effort to protect future generations. Madril, a Pendleton High School senior, a member of the National Honor Society and serving as ASB secretary, plans to attend college and pursue a career in neuroscience. Salgado, a senior at Riverside Jr./Sr. High School, will enter the National Guard after graduating and plans to major in business at Portland State University.
The event is Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m. in ST-200 (Science and Technology building) at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. Admission is $5 at the door, and free for students.
The Eastern Oregon Forum is a collaborative effort between BMCC, InterMountain ESD, the East Oregonian/Hermiston Herald, the American Association of University Women and Harriet Isom, a former United States ambassador.
For more information, contact Shannon Franklin at 541-278-5951, sfranklin@bluecc.edu or visit www.facebook.com/EasternOregonForum.
