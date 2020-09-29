PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College and the Pendleton Public Library invites people to participate in the Fall Virtual Book Club — both via Zoom and email.
A pair of books are currently the focus, including “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley and “Oryx & Crake” by Margaret Atwood. Participants are invited to read one or both books.
The group will meet on Zoom (955-0643-4193) every two weeks to discuss. However, people may share their thoughts via email at heatherculley@ci.pendleton.or.us. The first four chapters of both books is the topic of the first virtual meeting on Monday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m.
In addition, there will be discussions on the college course organization platform, Canvas. The “join code” is N9BJKR. To create a free account, visit www.bluecc.edu/enrollment-services/student-portals/log-into-canvas-information.
For questions or more information, call Heather Culley at 541-966-0380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.