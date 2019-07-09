Hermiston
October 4, 1934 — July 7, 2019
Norvin D. Roberts of Hermiston was born October 4, 1934, in Snover, Michigan, the son of Earl and Leigh (Minard) Roberts. He passed away in Hermiston on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the age of 84.
Norvin grew up and attended his schooling in Sandusky, Michigan. After high school, he worked for General Motors as an auto painter for several years. In the early 1960s he began working as a cabinet maker for Marlette Homes in Snover, Mich. He helped with the startup of plants in Marlette, Michigan, Americus, Georgia, and Hermiston, Oregon. In 1968 he moved to Hermiston where he worked as an assistant superintendant for Marlette Homes. He was later promoted to general manager and held that position until retiring in the late 1980s.
Norvin enjoyed traveling and snowbirding to Arizona, boating, hunting, fishing and working on small construction projects.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; children Robin (Rob) Elkins, Larry Cox, Terry (Randy) Roberts and Dawn Roberts; sister Joyce (Olin) Smith; 16 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Frances Roberts.
At his request, no services will be held. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Vange John Memorial Hospice.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
