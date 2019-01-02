College Place, Wash.
Feb. 24, 1939 — Dec. 28, 2018
Former Milton-Freewater resident Robert “Bob” Coblens, 79, of College Place, Wash., died Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in Yakima, Wash. He was born Feb. 24, 1939. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. at the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home chapel in Milton-Freewater. A reception will follow at the Upper 9 on the Milton-Freewater Golf Course. Leave a condolence online at www.munsellerhodes.com
