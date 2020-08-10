PENDLETON — Terri Johnson, a student at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, has been awarded a $1,200 scholarship by American Association of University Women, Pendleton branch. Johnson is pursuing an associate's degree in business management.
After a career as a department manager in the grocery industry, Johnson returned to Pilot Rock to assist in caregiving for her mother. She worked her way from custodian at BMCC to receptionist at the service center. She also began to pursue an associate’s degree, earning a 4.0 GPA in her studies. As a nontraditional student, Terri balances her studies, full-time job and caregiving.
The scholarship, Johnson states, has enabled her to access tutors to help with her learning disability, and has been vital to her success. AAUW member Karen King cites Terri’s strong work ethic and academic success as factors in her earning the scholarship for the second consecutive year.
The AAUW Pendleton branch scholarship is awarded each year to a nontraditional student through the BMCC Foundation.
AAUW National was founded in 1881. The Pendleton branch was established on Oct. 5, 1930. AAUW advances gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy.
