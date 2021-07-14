PENDLETON — Two ASTRA members of District Twelve Altrusa International were selected to receive ASTRA International scholarships. They won at the international level on their own merits.
The High School Scholarship of $2,000 was awarded to Sidney Schreier of Pendleton. Schreier, a 2021 Pendleton High School graduate, intends to attend Queens University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, to study pre-med. She was the vice president of the local ASTRA organization and chaired the ASTRA service committee. She also was involved in numerous school and community activities during her high school years.
Camille dela Cruz of Roseburg won the $1,000 award.
ASTRA is an international community service organization for youth sponsored by local Altrusa Clubs.
