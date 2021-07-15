PENDLETON — Altrusa International of Pendleton has awarded $1,000 scholarships to each of the following Pendleton High School graduates:
First year winners (2021 graduates): Gabrielle Fitzmorris, University of Oregon, business administration with a focus in finance, minor in entrepreneurial studies; Sylvie Heriza, Davidson Honors College, University of Montana, major in political science, minor in journalism; Riley Brown, Portland State University, pyschology major; Kyndra Nelson, Eastern Oregon University, majoring in elementary education; Ellen Paulsen, Western Oregon University, theatre major; Sidney Schreier, Queen's University, Toronto, Canada, majoring in biochemistry, minoring in art and psychology; Callie Umbarger, Eastern Washington University, math education degree with a minor in Spanish.
Second year winners (2020 graduates): Andrew Wolotira, transferring to Whitworth University pursuing computer science with a business option and international project management focus, and playing in their jazz ensemble; Carissa Cooley, continuing at Eastern Oregon University with a double major in elementary education, with an ESOL endorsement, and has been accepted into the elementary undergraduate program; Brittany Case, continuing at Pacific University, studying to be a surgeon, and is applying to the Advantaged Scholars Program that helps with the process of applying to medical school.
Mary Bates Winner: Kyra Ford (second year), continuing at BMCC, has applied to the BMCC OCNE Nursing Program monitored by OHSU with plans to continue her education to become a family nurse practitioner.
