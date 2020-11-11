MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Peter Anderton of Pendleton recently received the SCO Honors Endowed Scholarship at Southern College of Optometry. The scholarship recognizes a student with a competitive GPA, Optometry Admission Test score and demonstrated leadership and service. It comes with a $10,000 per year monetary award.
Anderton is the son of Amy and George Anderton and is married to MarKaye Hassan Anderton. He is a graduate of Pendleton High School and Brigham Young University.
Each year, Southern College of Optometry recognizes its most outstanding first-year students with scholarships to help defray the costs of their optometric education. This year, the college awarded 74 students approximately $650,000 for the pursuit of their Doctor of Optometry degrees.
