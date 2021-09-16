PENDLETON — The Blue Mountain Community College summer term 2021 honor roll included the following recognition for full-time students:

​​President’s List (3.75-4.0 GPA):

Angela Abbott, Ashley Baird, Kylie Baker, Mackenzie Bingham, Aramis Corpus, Chad Doherty, Harley Gardner, Mellyssa Guenther, Amanda Harris, Christian Kaleikini-Torrez, Alexis Leake, Logan Liddicoat, Christa Loomis, Anai Madrigal, Michael Mason, Kiya May, Saleen Mcentire, Taelor Mcintyre, Carlos Meza, Jennifer Morgan, Katie Mosqueda, Jose Puerta-Calvillo, Andrew Reyburn, Whitney Richey, Joshua Roberts, Layla Sims, Jakob Solomon, Katelynn Sowa, Colton Stewart, Ashley Taylor, Caleb Tremper, Isaac Urbina, Amanda White

Vice President’s List (3.5-3.74 GPA):

Yazeli Ayala, Vanessa Calvillo, Isabella Dilley, Sarah Downing, Tena Ferguson, Kristopher Fisher, Elizabeth Gaskin, Justin Jordan, Michael Kobasa, Marisol Pacheco, Taylor Price, Noah Reaves, Jose Rosas, Caden Smith, Cole Smith, Gentrey Turin, Shaylee Villastrigo, Tia Willman.

