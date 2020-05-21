HEPPNER — BEO Bancorp and its subsidiary, Bank of Eastern Oregon, have selected the 2020 high school senior scholarship winners.
This scholarship is awarded to students planning to enroll in agriculture or business and judging is based on scholarship, leadership and citizenship. Applications are accepted from graduating seniors in all areas where Bank of Eastern Oregon and Bank of Eastern Washington branches are located.
Scholarships for $500 were awarded to local seniors Sierra Villegas (Riverside High School), Kimberly Renteria (Irrigon High School), Garrett Walchli and Jazlyn Romero (Hermiston High School), Catherine Rhodes (Sherman County High School), Gage Tatum (Fossil High School), Cooper Johnson (Condon High School), Nicole Propheter, Casey Fletcher, Kellen Grant, Jason Rea and Matthew Orem (Heppner High School), Calvin Bennett (Mitchell High School), and Cloe Davis (Weston-McEwen High School).
“We know this has been an unprecedented time for our high school seniors. We wish them the best of luck as they move on to college and look forward to hearing of their continuing success,” said BEO President and CEO Jeff Bailey in a press release.
