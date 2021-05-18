HEPPNER — BEO Bancorp and its subsidiary, Bank of Eastern Oregon, have selected the 2021 high school senior scholarship winners.
This scholarship is awarded to students planning to enroll in agriculture or business, and judging is based on scholarship, leadership and citizenship. Applications are accepted from graduating seniors in all areas where Bank of Eastern Oregon and Bank of Eastern Washington branches are located.
Scholarships for $500 were awarded to Oregon seniors Mary Hammond, Arlington High School; Jose Puerta, Riverside High School (Boardman); Blake Wolters, Heppner High School; Julianna Joyce, Hermiston High School; Eva Martin, Ione High School; Emma Mueller, Irrigon High School; Brianna Micka, Joseph High School; Braxton Bisenius and McKaylee Orton, La Grande High School; Wade Fields, Sherman County High School; Jesaka Culley and Declan Zweygardt, Prairie City High School; Justin Bunch, Spray High School; and Hannah Amick, Vale High School.
Scholarships for $500 also were awarded to Washington seniors Ty Harder, La Crosse High School, and Delaney Pink, Pasco-Chiawana High School.
“We wish these seniors the best of luck as they move on to college and look forward to hearing of their continuing success,” said President and CEO Jeff Bailey.
For further information on the company, visit www.beobank.com.
