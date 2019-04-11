PENDLETON — Katie Bradt of Pendleton, a senior at Pendleton High School, is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from the Dorothy and Walter W. Ross Memorial/Exemplar Scholarship Fund. Bradt was sponsored for the scholarship by the Mu Masters of Pendleton, the local chapter of Beta Sigma Phi.
Beta Sigma Phi is the world's largest women's organization of its kind, with 130,000 members in more than 10 countries around the world. Bradt's scholarship is one of 30 $1,000 grants being given in 2019.
Members of Beta Sigma Phi, their sons and daughters and grandchildren are eligible for the awards. Recipients are chosen based on scholastic standing, community involvement, letters of recommendation and a personal essay.
For more information about the local chapter, call Patt O'Brien at 541-310-1946.
