PENDLETON — Students earning a place on the honors list at Blue Mountain Community College for the summer 2019 academic term include:
President's List: Boardman: Sherry Bishop and Daniel Puerta; Hermiston: Rachael Bailey, Corey Baros, Alyssa Cropp, Steven Diaz Magana, Giovanna Garcia, Grady Parsons, Joanna Pihl, Binita Shrestha and Michelle Weber; Irrigon: Ethan Holiday and Nancy Mejia; Milton-Freewater: Cylie Lagao and Marshall LePiane; Pendleton: Kristie Anderson, Ryan Butler, Kaleb Hansen, Karston Hunt, Sarah Keller, Tyler McCarthy, Carlyn Osterhout, Savannah Patrick, Teri Phelan, Mikena Ruth, Danielle Sackett, Erin Scionti, Doria Summerfield, Malinda Swafford and Ian Van Gelder; Pilot Rock: Taylor Hatley; Stanfield: Dakota Getz and Bradley Hamilton; Umatilla: Cinthia Morales and Susana Sotelo.
Vice President's List: Boardman: Erendira Cortes, Zulema Gaytan, Faith Rosen and Sean Shimer; Hermiston: Monica Aguilar, Brianne Bieren, Alejandra Cortez, Justine Hale, Crystal Klein, Danielle Martin, Kailee Ponce and Joanna Zamudio; Milton-Freewater: Yvonne Segovia; Pendleton: Enes Kaplanovic, Angeleta Phelps and Jonathan Wolotira; Stanfield: Jonnie Gregerson and Alicia Madrigal.
