DEKALB, Ill. — Jaron Johnson of Boardman was one of 2,400 students receiving degrees from Northern Illinois University in June 2021.
Johnson was awarded a bachelor's degree in music performance.
Northern Illinois University is a student-centered, nationally recognized public research university, offering more than 100 courses of study while serving a diverse and international student body of about 19,000. For more information, visit www.niu.edu.
