McPHERSON, Kan. — McPherson College, a four-year private college located in central Kansas, named Heppner's Zachary Bredfield to its spring 2021 Honor Roll.
To qualify for the honor roll, students must be attending full time and earn a grade point average of 3.55 or higher during the previous term.
