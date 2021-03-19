PENDLETON — The Pendleton High School FFA Chapter had some outstanding performances and projects during this year’s state FFA convention, according to a Pendleton School District press release.
The state convention is held every year in March and, despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, students were able to compete virtually.
Three PHS students, Lexi Bower, Kinley McAnally and Tyler Spratling, earned their state FFA degrees for their Supervised Agricultural Experiences, which is the highest degree a student can earn at the state level. In order to earn the degree, students must demonstrate leadership and community service.
Each of the three students developed enterprises over the course of several years. Marty Campbell, FFA advisor, said these three students “are leaders within the chapter as well as the school and equally important, they are a lot of fun to work with!”
In addition, Bowen finished in the top four for the Proficiency Award in sheep production.
Campbell said all of the high school’s FFA students work diligently to develop real-world skills both inside and outside of the classroom.
Superintendent Chris Fritsch thanks the two FFA advisors, Campbell and Kylee Hunt, for their dedication and work with district students. “Behind every successful student are dedicated adults. We are grateful for the commitment our two advisors put into the program,” Fritsch said.
PHS graduate earns highest FFA award
PHS graduate and current Oklahoma State University student Macy Roselle, the daughter of Bob and Teri Roselle, received the State Star Farmer Award at the recent state FFA convention. Roselle was a four-year member of FFA while at PHS and a state competitor each year. She also qualified for the national convention during her high school career.
Roselle’s Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) began with her desire to show goats at the 4-H level and eventually as part of FFA. Her scope and focus turned her business into a nationally recognized show goat operation. Some of the best breeders in the country have partnered with her due to the science and business model she developed, said Campbell, who worked with Roselle.
“Macy is an excellent example of what Agricultural Education and FFA can build in students. Her leadership has definitely left its legacy in the Pendleton FFA. I am really proud of her!” Campbell said.
