HELENA, Mont. — Carroll College in Helena, Montana, has published the names of their students who have made the 2019 fall semester dean's list.
Local students named to the list include: Hermiston: Eric White; Milton-Freewater: Zachary Leahy; Pendleton: Kathleen Bradt and Rachel Ladd; Umatilla: Trent Durfey.
To be included on the dean¹s list, a student must receive a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale and take at least 12 graded credits in a semester.
