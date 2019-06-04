HELENA, Mont. — Carroll College has published the names of their students who have made the 2019 spring semester dean's list. Sydney Jones of Pendleton and Zachary Leahy of Milton-Freewater were included in that list.
To be included on the dean's list, a student must receive a 3.5 gpa or higher on a 4.0 scale and take at least 12 graded credits in a semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.