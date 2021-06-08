PENDLETON — Steve Cary Memorial Scholarships in the amount of $500 were recently awarded to Pendleton High School senior softball players Maria Lilienthal, Kylie Parsons and Delaney Duchek.
Cary’s family has award the scholarships since 2013 in memory of the longtime Pendleton resident, who taught United States history at the middle school for 34 years and coached football, basketball and softball for 40 years in the Pendleton School District.
